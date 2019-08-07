Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Hanmi Financial Corporation ( HAFC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HAFC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HAFC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 4.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAFC was $20.01, representing a -25.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.93 and a 13.95% increase over the 52 week low of $17.56.

HAFC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HAFC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports HAFC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.87%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

