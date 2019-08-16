Quantcast

Hang Seng China Enterprises Index to add Geely, Fosun International

By Reuters

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's stock index compiler said on Friday five companies including Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and Fosun International Ltd would be added to the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index effective Sept. 9.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd , China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co Ltd and Sunac China Holdings Ltd will also be added, Hang Seng Index said in a statement.

Meanwhile, H-shares of Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd , China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd , Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd , China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd and Huatai Securities Co Ltd will be dropped from the index of Chinese enterprises listed in Hong Kong, it said.

There is no change to the constituents of the Hang Seng Index .





