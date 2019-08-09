Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019

Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.99, the dividend yield is 4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBI was $14.99, representing a -22.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.38 and a 29.56% increase over the 52 week low of $11.57.

HBI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as TJX Companies, Inc. ( TJX ) and Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ). HBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.55. Zacks Investment Research reports HBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.02%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.