Hanesbrands (HBI) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.7% in Session

Hanesbrands Inc.HBI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $13.11 to $14.57 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Hanesbrands currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc. Price

Investors interested in the Textile - Apparel industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Kontoor Brands, Inc. KTB , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



