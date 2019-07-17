Handelsbanken net profit squeezed by rising costs in Q2

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Handelsbanken reported a marginally bigger-than-expected fall in net earnings on Wednesday as rising spending and a slower-than-anticipated rise in interest income overshadowed stronger commissions in the quarter.

Second-quarter net profit fell to 4.22 billion Swedish crowns ($449.4 million) from 5.23 billion crowns a year earlier, narrowly missing the 4.25 billion mean forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

Handelsbanken, which has faced criticism over rising spending due to IT system improvements and overseas growth, said higher costs to combat financial crimes and shutter its small-scale Baltic operations had hurt the results.

Total costs, a closely watched metric in the wake of rising spending in recent years, rose to 5.50 billion crowns from 5.20 billion a year ago, and was above the 5.36 billion forecast by analysts.

The bank has for years pursued a strategy different to most of its Nordic rivals, expanding in the West rather than East and keeping a large network of independent branch offices.

This choice to set up in markets such as Britain has so far sheltered its investors from the trouble looming over rivals Swedbank and Danske Bank , whose Baltic businesses have been marred by money laundering allegations.

Handelsbanken said interest income, which includes revenues in the increasingly competitive field of household mortgages, totalled 8.06 billion crowns in the quarter versus 7.90 billion a year ago and the 8.20 billion seen by analysts.

Meanwhile, net fee and commission income rose to 2.70 billion crowns from 2.55 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' mean forecast of 2.61 billion.

($1 = 9.3900 Swedish crowns)