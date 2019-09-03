Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Hancock Whitney Corporation ( HWC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HWC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HWC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.11, the dividend yield is 3.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HWC was $35.11, representing a -32.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.05 and a 7.73% increase over the 52 week low of $32.59.

HWC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HWC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports HWC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.88%, compared to an industry average of 6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HWC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.