Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Hamilton Lane Incorporated ( HLNE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HLNE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $58.64, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLNE was $58.64, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.64 and a 84.34% increase over the 52 week low of $31.81.

HLNE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). HLNE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.43. Zacks Investment Research reports HLNE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.46%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLNE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.