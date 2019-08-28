Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company ( HBB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.93, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $13.93, representing a -52.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.36 and a 10.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

HBB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports HBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.92%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.