Hallmark Financial's (HALL) Shares Gain on Q2 Earnings Beat

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc .'s HALL second-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 42 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20%. Moreover, the bottom line improved 61.5% year over year, primarily backed by the company's solid revenues and premiums. Results were also boosted by its Specialty Commercial Segment and Personal Segment.





Shares of the company inched up 2.3% in the last couple of trading sessions to reflect this outperformance.Total revenues improved 16.7%year over year in the quarter under review. Also, the top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.In the second quarter of 2019, gross premiums of the company increased 26% year over year to $218.2 million.Net premiums written also surged 38% year over year to $123.8 million on the back pf premium growth in Specialty Commercial and Personal Segments and net retention of business in the Personal Segment.Net premiums earned by the company rose 17% year over year to $106.5 million.Net combined ratio of the company improved 250 basis points to 94.5%.Expense ratio of 25.7% for the second quarter was down 130 bps from the year-ago figure of 27%.Total expenses of the company were up 13.8% year over year due to higher losses and loss adjustment costs plus operating expenses.

Segmental Update



Specialty Commercial Segment: Gross premiums written rose 26.5% from the year-earlier number. Total revenues also inched up 2.1%.



Standard Commercial Segment: Gross premiums written were up 1.2% year over year. However, revenues decreased 10% year over year.



Personal Segment: Gross premiums surged nearly 51% from the prior-year quarter. Also, revenues soared 192% year over year.



Corporate Segment: Total revenues written for this unit came in at $6.9 million against the year-ago quarter's reported loss of $1.2 million.



Financial Position



As of Jun 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents of the company rose 90% from the level at 2018 end.

Total assets of the company jumped 11.2% from 2018 end.



Zacks Rank



Hallmark Financial carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Performance of Other Insurers



Of the insurance industry players that have already reported second-quarter results, the bottom-line figures of The Progressive Corporation PGR and RLI Corp. RLI beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, The Travelers Companies, Inc.'s TRV earnings missed the mark.

