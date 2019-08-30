Halliburton Company (HAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2019

Halliburton Company ( HAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that HAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.53, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HAL was $18.53, representing a -56.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.57 and a 9.19% increase over the 52 week low of $16.97.

HAL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. ( SLB ) and Core Laboratories N.V. ( CLB ). HAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.52. Zacks Investment Research reports HAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -29.82%, compared to an industry average of -3.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HAL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HAL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES )

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ( FXN )

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an decrease of -29.43% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HAL at 5.19%.