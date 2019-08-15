Quantcast

Halliburton Clinches Nine Offshore Contracts in Senegal

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Halliburton Company HAL recently announced that it received nine subsea contracts from Australia-based Woodside Petroleum. These contracts were awarded for the SNE Field Development Phase 1 Offshore Senegal.

The contract win calls for Halliburton's drilling and completion of 18 wells with an option to include up to another eight over an expected three-four year period. It would encompass activities like drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well-testing services among others.

The world's second-largest oilfield services company after Schlumberger SLB promised to invest in Senegal through local resourcing - from employing staff to suppliers - in addition to the scope of this contract.

The Woodside award builds on the December 2018 conditional contract that was for drilling and completion of fuel services. Prior to Senegal's contract, Halliburton was conferred with contracts from Petrobras PBR and Royal Dutch Shell RDS.A earlier this year.

The SNE Field Development Phase 1 drilling campaign, which is expected to start in late 2020 or early 2021, will lay its initial engineering work at the end of this year in Perth, Australia and later shift to Dakar, Senegal in 2020.

The Halliburton contracts will provide services to Senegal's first offshore deep-water oil development. The project will be operated by Woodside Petroleum that holds 35% of the stake while its partnerships in this field include Carin with 40%, FAR with 15% and Petrosen with 10% interests.

The financial cost of the contract has been kept under wraps by Halliburton. Moreover, the contracts are contingent on Woodside's positive SNE Field Development FID and final investment decisions.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Halliburton Company (HAL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: PBR , SLB , HAL , RDS.A


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar