Halliburton About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HAL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/19, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.18, payable on 9/25/19. As a percentage of HAL's recent stock price of $18.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Halliburton Company to trade 0.97% lower - all else being equal - when HAL shares open for trading on 9/3/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HAL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAL's low point in its 52 week range is $16.97 per share, with $42.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.74.

In Friday trading, Halliburton Company shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

