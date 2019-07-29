Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Hallador Energy Company ( HNRG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that HNRG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.58, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNRG was $5.58, representing a -23.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.34 and a 17.47% increase over the 52 week low of $4.75.

HNRG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Peabody Energy Corporation ( BTU ). HNRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.41. Zacks Investment Research reports HNRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 160%, compared to an industry average of -21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HNRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.