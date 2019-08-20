Hain Celestial Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HAIN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.74, changing hands as low as $19.55 per share. Hain Celestial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 10% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.45 per share, with $29.42 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $19.57.
