Hacked Crypto Exchange Bitpoint Discovers More Millions Are Missing

By Daniel Palmer,

After announcing a $30-million hack last week, Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitpoint says it's discovered that another $2.3 million is missing.

A report from Japan Today on Monday said the extra losses were discovered at exchanges outside Japan that were using Bitpoint's trading system and announced Sunday.

The firm announced Friday that it had suffered a security breach arising in the loss of around 3.2 billion yen (almost $30 million) in cryptocurrencies. As a result, it halted all services including trading, deposits and withdrawals of all crypto assets.

The platform's parent company Remixpoint Inc. said in an announcement  soon after the breach that $23 million-worth of the missing funds belonged to its customers.

The exchange offers trading in five cryptocurrencies: bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and XRP.

