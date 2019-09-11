Quantcast

HA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.02, changing hands as high as $28.23 per share. Hawaiian Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HA shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Hawaiian Holdings Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, HA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.84 per share, with $41.095 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.09.

