H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

H. B. Fuller Company ( FUL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FUL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.75, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FUL was $48.75, representing a -18.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.58 and a 24.3% increase over the 52 week low of $39.22.

FUL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). FUL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.45. Zacks Investment Research reports FUL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.42%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FUL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FUL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FUL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -11.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FUL at 8.03%.