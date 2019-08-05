GWPH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: GWPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $152.94, changing hands as low as $147.91 per share. GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GWPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GWPH's low point in its 52 week range is $90.14 per share, with $196 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $150.04.
