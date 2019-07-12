GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $172.45, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.63% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GWPH as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.37 million, up 1731.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GWPH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

