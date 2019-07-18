GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $166.01, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GWPH as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.37 million, up 1731.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GWPH currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.