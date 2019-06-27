GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed at $170.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GWPH as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 89.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $63.37 million, up 1731.5% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GWPH is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.