GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $161.94, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

GWPH will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect GWPH to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 89.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.37 million, up 1731.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GWPH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

