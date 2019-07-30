GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) closed the most recent trading day at $164.05, moving -1.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.26% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.9% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GWPH as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 6, 2019. On that day, GWPH is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 89.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.67 million, up 1740.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GWPH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.05% lower within the past month. GWPH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.