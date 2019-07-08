Quantcast

GVC refutes report on company benefiting from disposed Turkish business

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 8 Reuters - Online gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said on Monday it does not benefit from any operations in Turkey, after a said that Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander sold company's Turkish business to a business partner (graphic).

GVC said the Turkish business was sold last year following a competitive process overseen by investment bank Houlihan Lokey and that all details were fully disclosed in previous announcements.

Shares of the company fell as much as 8.2% during the day before paring losses after GVC put out a statement in response to the media report. GVC shares are now down 3.5% at 653.2 pence.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar