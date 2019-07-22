Quantcast

Gulf tensions weigh on Saudi market, Abu Dhabi extends winning streak

By Reuters

By Shakeel Ahmad and Maqsood alam

July 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market dropped on Monday as banks and petrochemical shares weighed on the index against a backdrop of political tensions in the region, while Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses rose sharply on gains in their blue-chip stocks.

Saudi's main index fell 0.6%. The kingdom's largest petrochemical maker Saudi Basic Industries shed 1.8% and its biggest lender National Commercial Bank was down 0.7%.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical fell 1.4% after it swung to a second-quarter loss, which it blamed on lower product prices and higher financing costs, while Saudi Arabia Fertilizers dropped 1.9% after its profit for the same period was hurt by a production halt at one of its plants during maintenance.

Dubai's main index was up 1.3%. Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties climbed 2.5% after it struck a deal with Beijing Daxing International Airport for joint execution of an $11 billion project, that includes residential and leisure facilities .

Emaar units Emaar Development and Emaar Malls followed suit rising 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Dubai Financial Market edged up 0.7% after its second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders rose more than 9%.

The Abu Dhabi index gained 1.2%, rising for a fifth day running, boosted by First Abu Dhabi Bank which closed 1.5% higher after reporting a 5% rise in second-quarter net profit .

Aldar Properties rose 2.6%. After the market closed, the firm provided a progress update on recently awarded

5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) worth of projects. It also raised its annual profit guidance by 50% for the next three to four years.

Egypt's blue-chip index also closed 0.8% higher with market heavyweight lender Commercial International Bank gaining 1.2%.

Qatar's index recouped earlier losses to end 0.4% higher underpinned by its financial and industrial stocks. The Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank closed 1.5% up and Industries Qatar rose 1%.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

SAUDI ARABIA

The index dropped 0.6% to 8,907 points

ABU DHABI

The index gained 1.2% to 5,299 points

DUBAI

The index was up 1.3% to 2,775 points

QATAR

The index was up 0.4% to 10,542 points

EGYPT

The index rose 0.8% to 13,685 points

BAHRAIN

The index slid 0.5% to 1,527 points

OMAN

The index was down 0.2% to 3,764 points

KUWAIT

The index was flat at 6,661 points





