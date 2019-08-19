Quantcast

Gulf markets mixed but Saudi outperforms on banks

By Reuters

Reuters


By Maqsood Alam

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks were lifted on Monday as most of its banking shares rose amid rising oil prices, while other Middle Eastern bourses in the region were lacklustre.

Crude oil prices rose following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni Houthi forces and as traders looked for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The telecommunication firm said it was working to terminate a TV broadcasting agreement with General Sport Authority and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, citing a lack of commercial feasibility for the agreement.

Capping the gains was Al Yamamah Steel Industries which lost 3.4% though it reported narrower loss for the third quarter.

Qatar's index closed 0.2% up extending gains in the previous session when it ended a three-day losing streak. The index has steadied after the central bank on Thursday said Qatar's economic growth would accelerate over the next two years amid expectations of stable oil prices and continued strong exports..

Among the boosts to the index were Barwa Real Estate gaining 2.7% and Qatar Navigation rising 2.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell for the second consecutive day to close 0.2% down as First Abu Dhabi Bank declined 0.4% and Emirates Telecommunications Group lost 0.5%

Dubai's index reversed course to close 0.2% down as Emaar Properties < EMAR.DU> and its unit Emaar Malls dropped 0.8% and 2.1% respectively.

In Egypt, the blue-chip index fell 0.7% with Commercial International Bank losing 0.5%.

SAUDI ARABIA

The index rose 0.5% to 8,566 points

ABU DHABI

The index lost 0.2% to 5,028 points

DUBAI

The index was down 0.2% at 2,791 points

QATAR

The index was up 0.2% at 9,806 points

EGYPT

The index fell 0.7% to 14,304 points

BAHRAIN

The index was down 0.1% at 1,529 points

OMAN

The index gained 0.2% to 3,868 points

KUWAIT

The index was up 0.5% at 6,606 points





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar