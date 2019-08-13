Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst ( GBAB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.126 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GBAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 36th quarter that GBAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.37, the dividend yield is 6.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GBAB was $24.37, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.61 and a 22.4% increase over the 52 week low of $19.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GBAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.