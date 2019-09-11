Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund ( GOF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.182 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GOF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 34th quarter that GOF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.57, the dividend yield is 11.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GOF was $19.57, representing a -11.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.23 and a 17.05% increase over the 52 week low of $16.72.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GOF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.