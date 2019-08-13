Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (GGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund ( GGM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GGM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that GGM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.52, the dividend yield is 10.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GGM was $20.52, representing a -10.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.04 and a 20.71% increase over the 52 week low of $17.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GGM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.