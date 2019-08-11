Guatemalan conservative claims victory in presidential election

Reuters





GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei claimed victory in Sunday's presidential election, saying it would be an honor to serve as president after preliminary results gave him a massive lead over his center-left rival.

"It wasn't easy, but the goal was met. It will be an immense honor to be president of this country that I love so much," he said at a news conference in Guatemala City. "We will rebuild Guatemala. I have no words to say how grateful I am."

