Quantcast

Guatemalan conservative claims victory in presidential election

By Reuters

Reuters


GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei claimed victory in Sunday's presidential election, saying it would be an honor to serve as president after preliminary results gave him a massive lead over his center-left rival.

"It wasn't easy, but the goal was met. It will be an immense honor to be president of this country that I love so much," he said at a news conference in Guatemala City. "We will rebuild Guatemala. I have no words to say how grateful I am."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

GUATEMALA CITY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Guatemalan conservative Alejandro Giammattei claimed victory in Sunday's presidential election, saying it would be an honor to serve as president after preliminary results gave him a massive lead over his center-left rival.

"It wasn't easy, but the goal was met. It will be an immense honor to be president of this country that I love so much," he said at a news conference in Guatemala City. "We will rebuild Guatemala. I have no words to say how grateful I am."





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar