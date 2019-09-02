Guatemala police arrest former presidential candidate Torres at her home

Reuters





By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Guatemalan police arrested former presidential candidate Sandra Torres at her home on Monday, on charges the attorney general's office said included suspicion of violating campaign finance rules.

Torres, 63, lost a runoff election to President-elect Alejandro Giammattei last month, her third attempt at the top job.

"She is charged with the crimes of failing to register election financing, and unlawful association," the attorney general's office said in a statement. The office said the warrant against Torres was issued on Friday.

Torres has long fought corruption accusations, including a case by a U.N-backed anti-graft body.

A former first lady, she has been one of Guatemala's most prominent political figures for more than a decade, and the party she leads holds the largest number of seats in Congress.