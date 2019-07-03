Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. ( GFED ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GFED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that GFED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.5, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GFED was $23.5, representing a -14.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.39 and a 16.85% increase over the 52 week low of $20.11.

GFED is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). GFED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports GFED's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.92%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

