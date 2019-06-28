GTY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.71, changing hands as high as $30.73 per share. Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $35.03 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.75.
