GTHX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: GTHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.40, changing hands as low as $27.03 per share. G1 Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GTHX's low point in its 52 week range is $13.87 per share, with $69.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.24.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »