GSL or DHT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Transportation - Shipping stocks are likely familiar with Global Ship Lease (GSL) and DHT Holdings (DHT). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Global Ship Lease is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while DHT Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that GSL likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than DHT has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

GSL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.36, while DHT has a forward P/E of 23.23. We also note that GSL has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DHT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.65.

Another notable valuation metric for GSL is its P/B ratio of 0.25. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DHT has a P/B of 0.99.

These metrics, and several others, help GSL earn a Value grade of A, while DHT has been given a Value grade of C.

GSL is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that GSL is likely the superior value option right now.