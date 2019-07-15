GSK's ovarian cancer treatment meets main goal in late-stage study

Reuters





July 15 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday a late-stage study testing its initial maintenance therapy, Zejula, in patients with ovarian cancer who have undergone platinum-based chemotherapy showed positive results.

Zejula, which belongs to a promising class of medicines and is a marketed product for ovarian cancer, came to GSK when it bought U.S. cancer specialist Tesaro for $5.1 billion in December.

The drugmaker said the study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression free survival for women regardless of their biomarker status.

Despite high response rates to platinum-based chemotherapy in the second-line advanced treatment, about 85% of patients will experience recurrence within two years, GSK said.

"These exciting data demonstrate that Zejula has the potential to significantly benefit even more women with this devastating cancer," Hal Barron, chief scientific officer and president, R&D, GSK, said in a statement.

Zejula has lagged behind AstraZeneca and Merck & Co's rival PARP drug Lynparza, which sells nearly three times more, while Clovis Oncology also has a competitor called Rubraca.

PARP inhibitors work by blocking enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to kill cancer cells, and they are a growing focus for drug research, with potential for use in breast, lung and prostate cancers.

For GSK, making Zejula work in wider population groups is critical in justifying the high price it paid for Tesaro.

GSK also bolstered its cancer drug development pipeline earlier this year, agreeing to pay up to 3.7 billion euros ($4.17 billion) to Germany'sMerck KGaA for the rights to a next-generation immunotherapy.

Niraparib is marketed in the United States and Europe under the trade name Zejula.

($1 = 0.8871 euros)