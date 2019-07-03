Quantcast

GSK's HIV drug receives EU marketing nod

July 3 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline said its specialist HIV company had received marketing authorisation from the European Commission for its drug to treat advanced stage HIV infections in adults and adolescents above the age of 12 and weighing at least 40 kg.

ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by GSK and with Pfizer Inc and Shionogi Ltd as shareholders, got the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the treatment Dovato in April.

