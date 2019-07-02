Quantcast

GSK-Pfizer JV gets conditional approval from S.Africa's competition regulator

July 2 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Pfizer Inc's planned joint venture received conditional approval from a South African regulator on Tuesday, clearing a hurdle in the creation of a consumer health giant with sales of 9.8 billion pounds ($12.38 billion).

South Africa'sCompetition Commission said although the deal was not likely to reduce competition, it would impact local manufacturers of pharmaceuticals for Pfizer.

To address those concerns, the regulator suggested the merging parties continue using Spechpharm Holdings, a South African firm that provides manufacturing and packaging services, for three years.





