GSK new HIV two-drug injection meets main goal in late-stage study

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its long-lasting two-drug regimen to treat HIV met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The needle-based HIV regimen of its drug cabotegravir and Janssen's treatment rilpivirine, given every two months, was as effective as a monthly dose of the two drugs in maintaining viral suppression at 48 weeks, ViiV Healthcare, the London-listed company's HIV unit said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 22 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its long-lasting two-drug regimen to treat HIV met the main goal of a late-stage study.

The needle-based HIV regimen of its drug cabotegravir and Janssen's treatment rilpivirine, given every two months, was as effective as a monthly dose of the two drugs in maintaining viral suppression at 48 weeks, ViiV Healthcare, the London-listed company's HIV unit said.