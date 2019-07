Reuters





July 14 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc is in talks to name HSBC's deputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Symonds' appointment still needs to be finalised and is subject to approval from banking regulators, Bloomberg(graphic).

In January, the company said Chairman Philip Hampton would step down after more than three and a half years in the role.

GSK did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy