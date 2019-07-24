GSK forecasts smaller hit to FY profit after Q2 beat

Quantcast

July 24 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc on Wednesday forecast a smaller-than estimated fall in full-year profit after the British drugmaker beat profit consensus for the second quarter due to demand for its fast-growing Shingles vaccine.

GSK now expects annual earnings for 2019 to decline between 3% and 5% versus a previous forecast of a 5% to 9% fall at constant currency.

Adjusted earnings were 30.5 pence per share in the second quarter. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 25.8 pence, according to a of 10 analysts (graphic).





