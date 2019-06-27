Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ( AVAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.84, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $7.84, representing a -7.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.51 and a 40.38% increase over the 52 week low of $5.59.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HDFC Bank Limited ( HDB ) and Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ). AVAL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.88%, compared to an industry average of -.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVAL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.