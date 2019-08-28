Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. ( AVAL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.029 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AVAL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AVAL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7, the dividend yield is 4.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVAL was $7, representing a -17.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.51 and a 25.34% increase over the 52 week low of $5.59.

AVAL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Royal Bank Of Canada ( RY ) and Toronto Dominion Bank ( TD ). Zacks Investment Research reports AVAL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.88%, compared to an industry average of .6%.

