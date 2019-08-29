Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. ( PAC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.921 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.46, the dividend yield is 8.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PAC was $90.46, representing a -18.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.27 and a 40.36% increase over the 52 week low of $64.45.

PAC is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ). PAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.81. Zacks Investment Research reports PAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.87%, compared to an industry average of -1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund ( EMIF ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EMIF with an decrease of -4.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PAC at 4.5%.