Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. (Symbol: PAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.43, changing hands as low as $90.86 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PAC's low point in its 52 week range is $64.45 per share, with $111.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.12.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »