Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. ( GPI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased GPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $74.88, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GPI was $74.88, representing a -16.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $89.85 and a 53.79% increase over the 52 week low of $48.69.

GPI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) and CarMax Inc ( KMX ). GPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.08. Zacks Investment Research reports GPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.36%, compared to an industry average of 11.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GPI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF ( RZV )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 ( RWJ )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XSVM )

ProShares Trust ( SMDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an decrease of -4.19% over the last 100 days. RZV has the highest percent weighting of GPI at 1.85%.