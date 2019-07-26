Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.83 in second-quarter 2019, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.74. The bottom line improved from the prior-year quarter's number of $2.45. Results were aided by a stellar performance in the United States despite softness in sales in the new vehicle market.





Reportedly, the company's net income decreased 12.8% year over year to $49.2 million. Revenues of $3.01 billion increased 2.1% year over year. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion.Revenues from new-vehicle retail sale rose 0.6% to $1.57 billion. The same from used-vehicle retail sale increased 2.1% to $838.9 million. Also, revenues from wholesale used-vehicle sale increased 3.4% to $96 million.In the Parts and Service business, the top line improved 5.6% to $378.2 million. Revenues from the Finance and Insurance business rose 10.6% to $127.3 million.

Segments in Detail



Revenues in the U.S. business segment increased 15.1% year over year to $2.28 billion. The segment's gross profit rose 7.4% year over year to $336.7 million. In the reported quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 20,318; 30,477 and 6,828, respectively.



Revenues fell 2.5% year over year to $614.4 million in the U.K. business segment. Gross profit was $64.1 million, marking a 14.3% fall from the second quarter of 2018. In the quarter, retail new-vehicle, retail used-vehicle and wholesale used-vehicle units sold were 9,266; 8,280 and 5,772, respectively.



Financial Details



Group 1 Automotive's cash and cash equivalents increased to $37.7 million as of Jun 30, 2019, from $15.9 million as of Dec 31, 2018.



