Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Focuses on Expanding Footprint

On Jun 28, we issued an updated research report on Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI .
The company is a leading automotive retailer in the world. As of Dec 31, 2018, the company operated 238 franchises, which includes 30 automobile brands through 183 dealerships and 47 collision service centers worldwide.
Group 1 Automotive is engaged in acquisitions and divestment on a regular basis to expand its business. The company has been able to expand footprint in the U.K. through buyouts. Also, it intends to fortify its presence in the United States. The company aims to acquire highly potential and attractive businesses as well as divest less profitable ones.
However, Group 1 Automotive's financials are strained by softening retail automotive industry conditions. Additionally, the company's supply chain is hurt by promulgation of the Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) legislation. Moreover, rent and facility costs, advertising as well as employee salaries are primarily included in SG&A costs.
In the past three months, shares of Group 1 Automotive have outperformed the industry
it belongs to. Shares of the company have rallied 23.1% compared with the industry's rise of 11.4%.
Zacks Rank
Group 1 Automotive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
