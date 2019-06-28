Quantcast

Group 1 Automotive Announces $1.8B Revolving Credit Facility

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI announced that it completed a $1.8-billion revolving syndicated credit facility. This five-year credit facility, with 23 financial institutions, can be expanded to $2.1 billion. The 23 lenders include 19 commercial banks and 4 manufacturer-affiliated finance companies.

Group 1 Automotive is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world. The company operates 233 franchises, representing 30 automobile brands through 181 dealerships and 47 collision service centers worldwide. The extension of the credit facility strengthens the company's balance sheet, and provides sufficient and reasonably priced capital for vehicle financing and acquisition growth over the next five years.

Out of the total facility, $1.44 billion will be provided for inventory floor plan financing. Additionally, $360 million will be for acquisition, working capital and general corporate requirements. Out of $360 million, $125 million can be borrowed in either euro or pound sterling.  

Over the past year, shares of Group 1 Automotive have outperformed the industry it belongs to. During this time frame, shares of the company have rallied 27.3% while the industry grew 0.3%.




Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Group 1 Automotive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Ford Motor Company F , Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF and Cummins Inc. CMI , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Ford has an expected long-term growth rate of 7.3%. Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 33.3%.

Fox Factory has an expected long-term growth rate of 16.4%. Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 38.5%.

Cummins has an expected long-term growth rate of 8%. Over the past six months, shares of the company have gained 25.9%.

Will you retire a millionaire?

One out of every six people retires a multimillionaire. Get smart tips you can do today to become one of them in a new Special Report, "7 Things You Can Do Now to Retire a Multimillionaire."

Click to get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GPI , F , FOXF , CMI


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar