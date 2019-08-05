GRMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.99, changing hands as low as $74.29 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $59.98 per share, with $89.72 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.98.
